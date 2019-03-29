SBS Filipino

Increasing knowledge of Australia's true history

Jun 23, 2008 - Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia

Published 30 March 2019 at 9:38am, updated 30 March 2019 at 9:47am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
How much do you know about the Stolen Generations? It is highly likely your children will know more than you do - thanks to new study plans that are providing students with necessary knowledge of Australia's rich cultural history.

A new education kit by The Healing Foundation aims to educate primary and secondary students across Australia about the country's original history by creating an interactive environment for them.

