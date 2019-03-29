Increasing knowledge of Australia's true history

A new education kit by The Healing Foundation aims to educate primary and secondary students across Australia about the country's original history by creating an interactive environment for them.
Jun 23, 2008 - Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia Hannah Mason) Source: AAP
Published 30 March 2019 at 9:38am, updated 30 March 2019 at 9:47am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
How much do you know about the Stolen Generations? It is highly likely your children will know more than you do - thanks to new study plans that are providing students with necessary knowledge of Australia's rich cultural history.
Published 30 March 2019 at 9:38am, updated 30 March 2019 at 9:47am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share