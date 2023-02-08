Key Points
- The cash rate is at 3.35 per cent, its highest level since 2012.
- Experts are advising mortgage holders that if they aren't happy with the rates on their loan there may be options to refinance.
- The series of hikes are contributing to an ongoing rental crisis with many landlords passing these expenses onto their tenants.
The R-B-A Governor Phillip Lowe, said "further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target."
Interest rates raised again
SBS Filipino
08/02/202305:56
