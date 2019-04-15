Is the Assange case a matter of press freedom?

In Australia, press freedom advocates have differing views on the impact of the case.
Source: AAP
Published 15 April 2019 at 11:38am, updated 15 April 2019 at 11:43am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are warning that the US charges against him could limit press freedom, saying journalists should be deeply troubled by what they call unprecedented charges.
Published 15 April 2019 at 11:38am, updated 15 April 2019 at 11:43am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share