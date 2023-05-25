Is the government scrapping the Pandemic Visa subclass 408?

Key Points The Temporary Activity Visa subclass 408 was introduced during the height of the pandemic to accommodate international students who were unable to leave Australia.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Home Affairs to SBS Hindi, the government is currently studying whether it is still necessary to continue the subclass 408 visa and proposing a return to normal operations.

The department added that there are various types of permanent and temporary visas that pandemic event visa holders may be eligible to apply for in order to remain in the country.

The Temporary Activity visa subclass 408 under the COVID-19 Pandemic event stream provided a 'bridge' for a skilled migrant from Canberra, Kathreen Baron to stay in Australia while waiting to apply for the subclass 491 Skilled Regional Visa.



Skilled migrant Kathreen Tubid-Baron The 32-year-old breadwinner of her family in the Philippines admitted she experienced stress and constantly worried that she might be sent back home prematurely.





"In the past, we used to handle our visa processing on our own. However, since we are applying for the 491 Skilled Regional Visa, which is more complicated, especially in the ACT region due to additional steps, we decided to hire an agent," she said.



We already panicked about the situation. Then the agent advised us to apply for the 408 visa because we cannot let the Temporary Graduate 485 visa expire while we are still processing the 491 visa.

Kathreen, a former Operation Supervisor in the Philippines, arrived in Australia in 2018 and pursued a Master's in Business Administration, specialising in Project Management for two years.





Afterwards, she obtained a Temporary Graduate Visa, which allowed her to work full-time in the transportation sector.





After four years in Melbourne, Kathreen relocated to Canberra to apply for the 491 Skilled Regional Visa and is waiting for the decision.



Kathreen Tubid-Baron with her husband and child. Credit: Supplied The Temporary Activity Visa subclass 408 was introduced during the height of the pandemic to accommodate international students who could not leave Australia due to border closures and address labour shortages, including in essential sectors.





In an interview with SBS Filipino, Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo explained that the 408 visa seems to cater to those no longer eligible to apply for the Temporary Graduate Visa subclass 485.





He explained, "to be eligible for the 408 visa, you must be employed in Australia or have a job offer. It is important to apply within 90 days before your Temporary Graduate Visa (TGV) expires or within 28 days after your TGV has expired. This allows for a smooth transition and ensures that you maintain lawful status while your application for the 408 visa is being processed."



The statement sent by the Department of Home Affairs to SBS Hindi mentioned that the government is currently studying whether it is appropriate to continue the subclass 408 visa and propose a return to normal operations.



