Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

Key Points The federal government is considering reviewing the end date for applying for the COVID-19 pandemic event visa (Subclass 408) as it moves forward with recovery efforts.

Student visa holders will be limited to 48 hours of work per fortnight starting from 1 July, except for students working in aged care.

The government says the original intent of the Subclass 408 visa was to assist those stuck in Australia due to border closures related to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic event visa (Subclass 408), also known as the Temporary Activity visa, was one of the measures taken by the federal government to help Australia recover from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.





This visa allows applicants to work in Australia if they are employed or have an offer of employment in a key sector.



LISTEN TO Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders SBS Hindi 05/05/2023 06:17 Play

However, individuals considering the Subclass 408 visa may have to apply for a different type of visa, since the government says its original intent was to assist those stuck in Australia due to border closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





In response to an inquiry about the Subclass 408 visa, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) told SBS Hindi that: "The government is currently considering its ongoing suitability."



This includes consideration of an end date for closing eligibility of the visa (Subclass 408) and proposed approach to returning to normal operations. Department of Home Affairs (DHA)

"There are a range of permanent or temporary visas that pandemic event visa holders may be eligible to apply for to remain in Australia," the DHA added.





The DHA said its consideration of the visa's future was in the light of: "...noting that its original intent was to assist those stuck in Australia due to COVID-19 related border closures."





Currently, temporary visa holders in Australia, including student visa holders, are eligible for a Subclass 408 visa if their current visa (with work rights) expires in 90 days or less, or expired within 28 days at time of application.





Subclass 408 visa applicants can normally be granted a visa to remain in Australia for up to 12 months, however, for Temporary Graduate (Subclass 485) visa holders, the pandemic event visa comes with a two-year period of stay.





The Subclass 408 visa was introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing individuals to remain in Australia for an additional 12 months if their visas expired and they were working or intending to work here.





Due to ongoing labour and skills shortages, the DHA implemented a less restrictive policy on the visa condition 8107 which is the work limitation for Subclass 408 visa holders, allowing them to work unrestricted.



READ MORE Australian visa changes for 2023-24

According to a migration expert, Suman Dua, a potential end date for the Subclass 408 visa was still unclear.





"The closure of this visa (if it occurs) will affect many including international students. They will be looking at a different visa to stay in Australia and for which they will pay," Ms Dua said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic event visa was free to obtain.





"Apart from this, many international students will now have to limit their working hours to 48 hours per fortnight," she pointed out.







Geethikanjani Naraharisetty said the Subclass 408 visa had been the best option for her as it offered her freedom to work unlimited hours at a time when the cost of living was intensifying.



Geethikanjani Naraharisetty is currently in Australia on a Subclass 408 visa. "As of November this year, my 408 visa will expire and if I have to go back on a student visa, I will face restrictions on work hours... I am planning (to apply) for permanent residency but 'til then, I will have to look for other avenues to stay in the country," she added.





The visa news has come at a time when a working cap of 48 hours per fortnight will be imposed on international students from 1 July.





Melbourne-based international student, Hriti Jerath, said she was anxious about her future and was planning ahead.



Hriti Jerath is an international student currently studying at Monash University in Melbourne. Credit: Hriti Jerath She said her weekly income would be reduced by almost $600 due to the capped working hours.



As a student here, this is going to have a big impact on my life. My parents will have to send me more money now. Hriti Jerath

On 9 May, the federal government presented the 2023 Budget which confirmed the working hour cap for student visa holders apart from other migration-related reforms.





However, the work cap will not apply to international students employed in aged care until 31 December.



