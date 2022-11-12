‘It’s a gift to be working with him’: APSA Nominated actor John Lloyd Cruz on collaborating with legendary filmmaker, Lav Diaz

Highlights
- John Lloyd Cruz attended the 15th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) awarding ceremony on November 11 at the Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia
- The film “Kung Wala na ang mga Alon” with the international title “When The Waves Are Gone” centers on Lt. Hermes Papauran, described as one of the country’s best investigators, as he grapples with a “moral crossroad.”
- Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Before Now and Then” was named best film. The new best performance award went to Korean female actor Lee Jeong-eun (“Parasite,” “Okja”) for her role in “ Hommage” (aka “Omaju”).