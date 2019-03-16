It's still legal to sell unsafe products in Australia, warn consumer advocates

Button batteries Source: AAP
Consumer groups say it should be illegal to sell unsafe goods in Australia. This comes after tests showing a large number of household items can have their button batteries removed far too easily, posing a number of hazards to young children.
