It's still legal to sell unsafe products in Australia, warn consumer advocates

Button batteries

Button batteries

Published 17 March 2019 at 10:25am, updated 17 March 2019 at 10:32am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Consumer groups say it should be illegal to sell unsafe goods in Australia. This comes after tests showing a large number of household items can have their button batteries removed far too easily, posing a number of hazards to young children.

Available in other languages
