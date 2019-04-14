SBS Filipino

Jobs, healthcare dominate Sunday election campaign

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Liberal National Party campaign rally in Brisbane

Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2019 at 9:03am, updated 15 April 2019 at 9:06am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Sunday of intense campaigning has seen the Coalition promise to deliver jobs and a strong economy.

Published 15 April 2019 at 9:03am, updated 15 April 2019 at 9:06am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meanwhile, Labor has pledged an extra $2.8 billion in healthcare funding for the states.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom