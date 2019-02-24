Julie Bishop to retire from parliament at upcoming federal election

Member for Curtin Julie Bishop Source: AAP
Published 25 February 2019 at 7:36am, updated 25 February 2019 at 10:49am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Deputy Prime Minister and high-profile Liberal MP Julie Bishop has announced she's retiring from politics. Ms Bishop says she will not recontest her West Australian seat of Curtin at the upcoming federal election.
