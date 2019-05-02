Justine Damond Ruszczyk's killer convicted of murder

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Justine Damond Ruszczyk's family says justice has finally been served.
Published 2 May 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 2:49pm
A United States police officer who shot dead an Australian woman in 2017 has been found guilty of murder by a Minneapolis jury.
