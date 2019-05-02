SBS Filipino

Justine Damond Ruszczyk's killer convicted of murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks with his lawyers into Court for the verdict in the shooting death of Justine

Published 2 May 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 2:49pm
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

A United States police officer who shot dead an Australian woman in 2017 has been found guilty of murder by a Minneapolis jury.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Justine Damond Ruszczyk's  family says justice has finally been served.

