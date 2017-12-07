SBS Filipino

Keeping yourself ready against bushfire on the hot season

Provided by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service smoke billows froma wildfire burning near Mudgee, Australia, Feb. 13, 2017.i(NSW Rural Fire Service via AP)

provided by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service smoke billows froma wildfire burning near Mudgee, Australia, Feb. 13, 2017.

Published 8 December 2017 at 10:08am, updated 8 December 2017 at 10:12am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australia is one of the most bushfire-prone lands in the world. With the temperature getting warmer as we're settling into summer, the risk of bushfire is getting higher. So, how do you prepare for bushfire and how do you stay safe?

