Labor and the Liberals focus on economy and jobs

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaks to the media about his late mother (AAP)

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaks to the media about his late mother (AAP)

Published 9 May 2019 at 1:20pm, updated 9 May 2019 at 2:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Labor and the Liberals have focused on the economy with the Liberals crticising Labor's management of jobs and the economy.

This comes on a day the opposition leader also defended his late mother after a media story accused him of omitting key points about her personal story.

