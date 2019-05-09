Labor and the Liberals focus on economy and jobs

This comes on a day the opposition leader also defended his late mother after a media story accused him of omitting key points about her personal story.
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaks to the media about his late mother (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2019 at 1:20pm, updated 9 May 2019 at 2:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor and the Liberals have focused on the economy with the Liberals crticising Labor's management of jobs and the economy.
