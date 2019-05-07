Labor launches its campaign in Brisbane with a massive reunion

Former prime ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd arrive at the Labor Party campaign launch. Source: AAP
Published 7 May 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 7 May 2019 at 4:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
In a show of support for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, former Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard reunite for Labor’s election campaign held in Brisbane.
