Labor launches its campaign in Brisbane with a massive reunion

Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd arrive at Labor's campaign launch.

Former prime ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd arrive at the Labor Party campaign launch. Source: AAP

Available in other languages

In a show of support for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, former Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard reunite for Labor’s election campaign held in Brisbane.

Published 7 May 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 7 May 2019 at 4:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
