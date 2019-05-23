Labor leadership contest heats up

Labour Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP addresses the media to announce his intention to run for the Labor leadership position. Source: AAP
Published 23 May 2019 at 11:54am, updated 23 May 2019 at 3:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
As the contest for the Labor leadership continues, the Coalition's promised tax refund for low and middle-income earners looks set to be delayed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says parliament looks unlikely to resume in time for the tax cut to be delivered in this financial year.
