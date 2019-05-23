SBS Filipino

Labor leadership contest heats up

Labour Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP addresses the media to announce his intention to run for the Labor leadership position.

Labour Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP addresses the media to announce his intention to run for the Labor leadership position. Source: AAP

Published 23 May 2019
As the contest for the Labor leadership continues, the Coalition's promised tax refund for low and middle-income earners looks set to be delayed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says parliament looks unlikely to resume in time for the tax cut to be delivered in this financial year.

