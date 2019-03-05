Labor plans to force banks to fund family violence relief

Labor is promising to fund 20,000 support packages which will provide money to meet basic expenses, for people leaving a violent relationship.
Source: AAP
Published 5 March 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 5 March 2019 at 2:29pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's major banks would be forced to fund a program to help people fleeing family violence, if the Labor party wins the next federal election.
Published 5 March 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 5 March 2019 at 2:29pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share