Labor plans to force banks to fund family violence relief

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten

Source: AAP

Published 5 March 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 5 March 2019 at 2:29pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's major banks would be forced to fund a program to help people fleeing family violence, if the Labor party wins the next federal election.

Available in other languages
Labor is promising to fund 20,000 support packages which will provide money to meet basic expenses, for people leaving a violent relationship.

