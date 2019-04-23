SBS Filipino

Labor promises a fairer Long Stay Parent visa

A senior citizen leans against a closed door

Senior citizens queue up to collect their pensions outside a National Bank of Greece branch in Kotzia Square on July 7, 2015

Published 23 April 2019 at 1:06pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 1:10pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Ronald Manila
The Labor party has announced a proposed overhaul of the government's sponsored parent visa if elected.

They're promising to cut the cost and remove a cap on the number of visas given out each year - it's all part of a fierce campaign contest to win over migrant voters.

