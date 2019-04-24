SBS Filipino

Labor promises to crackdown on foreign workers visa, Coalition promises support for small business

SBS Filipino

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten promises to crackdown foreign work visas

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shortenat a barbecue event during a visit to Gladstone Ports in Gladstone, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 3:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the election trail today, opposition leader Bill Shorten vowed to crack down on foreign work visas, while in Adelaide Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised more support for small business. Today the Australian Electoral Commission also announced a record number of Australians have enrolled to vote in this election.

Published 24 April 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 3:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom