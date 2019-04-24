Labor promises to crackdown on foreign workers visa, Coalition promises support for small business
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shortenat a barbecue event during a visit to Gladstone Ports in Gladstone, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 24 April 2019
On the election trail today, opposition leader Bill Shorten vowed to crack down on foreign work visas, while in Adelaide Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised more support for small business. Today the Australian Electoral Commission also announced a record number of Australians have enrolled to vote in this election.
