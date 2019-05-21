Labor will have a new leader

Anthony Albanese was the first Labor contender for the top job. Source: AAP
Published 21 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:11am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The unexpected failure of the Labor Party in the Federal Election has seen the party leader, Bill Shorten, step down. The question is- who will step into that particular gap.
Published 21 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:11am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share