SBS Filipino

Labor will have a new leader

SBS Filipino

Anthony Albanese was the first Labor contender for the top job.

Anthony Albanese was the first Labor contender for the top job. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:11am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The unexpected failure of the Labor Party in the Federal Election has seen the party leader, Bill Shorten, step down. The question is- who will step into that particular gap.

Published 21 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:11am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom