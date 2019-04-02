SBS Filipino

Labor's bandwagon goes electric

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten

Published 2 April 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 3 April 2019 at 10:28am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
After much speculation, Federal Labor has unveiled its energy policy.

The plan includes pledges to cut emissions, invest in renewables and get more electric cars on the road. 

 

