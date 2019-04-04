SBS Filipino

Labor's Budget reply makes final pitch to voters before election

Bill Shorten delivers his Budget in reply Source: AAP

Published 5 April 2019 at 8:44am, updated 5 April 2019 at 8:47am
By Bethan Smoleniac
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has replied to the Morrison government's 2019 budget, laying out what would be in Labor's budget if they succeed in May's federal elections.

