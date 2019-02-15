Lack of exercise increases cancer risk

Recent research has found that more than 200,000 cancer cases could be avoided in the next quarter century, but only if Australian adults maintain a healthy weight, and exercise much more than they currently are.
Published 15 February 2019
By Matt Connellan
According to a Cancer Council survey, most people believe a lack of time is the reason behind their lack of exercise.
