Lack of exercise increases cancer risk

Seniors work-out at Gym for Increased Health benefits

Cancer Council study finds that many blame lack of time for lack of exercise

Published 15 February 2019 at 1:45pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to a Cancer Council survey, most people believe a lack of time is the reason behind their lack of exercise.

 Recent research has found that more than 200,000 cancer cases could be avoided in the next quarter century, but only if Australian adults maintain a healthy weight, and exercise much more than they currently are.

