SBS Filipino

Lack of nurses: 'A shortage could impact quality of patient care'

SBS Filipino

Australia's shortfall of nurses is expected to reach 100,000 by 2030.

Australia's shortfall of nurses is expected to reach 100,000 by 2030. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2019 at 9:35am, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:44am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A nurse in a New South Wales hospital has outlined the working conditions in the hospital she is working in.

Published 18 March 2019 at 9:35am, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:44am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While she admits that there are sufficient nurses during ordinary hours, shortage becomes critical when more patients are added, a member is absent, or when patients are difficult to handle.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom