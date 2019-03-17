Lack of nurses: 'A shortage could impact quality of patient care'

While she admits that there are sufficient nurses during ordinary hours, shortage becomes critical when more patients are added, a member is absent, or when patients are difficult to handle.
Australia's shortfall of nurses is expected to reach 100,000 by 2030. Source: Getty
Published 18 March 2019 at 9:35am, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:44am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A nurse in a New South Wales hospital has outlined the working conditions in the hospital she is working in.
Published 18 March 2019 at 9:35am, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:44am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share