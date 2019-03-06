SBS Filipino

Landmark study hopes to end 'the anti-vax myth'

vaccine

Major study confirms there is no link between vaccines and autism. Source: AAP

Published 6 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 5:14pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A major study has ruled out any link between the mumps, measles, and rubella ((MMR)) vaccine and autism. The link was claimed following a paper, published 20 years ago but long since retracted, which tried to suggest vaccines were unsafe. Researchers hope this study will mark the end of the ‘anti-vax myth’.

