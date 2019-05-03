SBS Filipino

Last call for Overseas Absentee Voting for May 2019 Elections

Published 3 May 2019 at 3:33pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 3:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been working with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to expedite processing of Overseas Absentee Ballots for the coming May 13 election. The Department says there are around 1.8 million Filipinos living overseas who have registered to vote this coming May.

