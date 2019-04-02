Left disputes police tag on 14 killed in Negros Oriental, insists they are farmers

In the other Visayan news, the education department warns local officials to refrain from campaigning in campuses as police intensify drug campaign as elections nears; Cebu City offers free "dashboard cameras" for jeepneys; Officials condemn vandalism of Oblation Square; Visayans lead energy savers in Earth Hour.
Published 2 April 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 2 April 2019 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar
At least fourteen alleged members of the New People's Army were killed in joint army and police operations in Negros Oriental, but leftist groups insist the victims were innocent farmers.
