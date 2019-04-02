SBS Filipino

Left disputes police tag on 14 killed in Negros Oriental, insists they are farmers

SBS Filipino

Rights groups on March 31 condemned what they called a "massacre" of 14 farmers by police in the central Philippines

Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 2 April 2019 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At least fourteen alleged members of the New People's Army were killed in joint army and police operations in Negros Oriental, but leftist groups insist the victims were innocent farmers.

Published 2 April 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 2 April 2019 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the other Visayan news,  the education department warns local officials to refrain from campaigning in campuses as police intensify drug campaign as elections nears; Cebu City offers free "dashboard cameras" for jeepneys; Officials condemn vandalism of Oblation Square; Visayans lead  energy savers in Earth Hour.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom