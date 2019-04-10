Local residents pay tribute to 'Unsung hero of northern Mindanao'

April 9 is Day of Valor, " Araw ng Kagitingan" (file photo) Source: Getty Images
Published 10 April 2019 at 4:49pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 10:59am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Local residents of the City of Malaybalay and members of the military paid tribute to the late Col. Osito Bahian, known to many as the "unsung hero of northern Mindanao," during the recent commemoration of "Araw ng Kagitingan." (Day of Valor)
