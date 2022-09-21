Look back: 50 years since the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines

Highlights The Philippines commemorates the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

According to Amnesty International, over 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured, and 3,240 killed between 1972 to 1981.

There are lessons from the martial law that can be passed on to the new generation.

The then president Ferdinand E. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on September 21, 1972, placing the Philippines under martial law. It lasted from 1972 to 1981.





During this period, freedom of speech was suppressed and numerous human rights were violated. According to Amnesty International, approximately 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured, and 3,240 killed during this period. Several political prisoners, also known as 'desaparecidos', have not yet been found up to this day.





For those who survived and witnessed the rigours of the 14 years that martial law was implemented, the time of dictatorship should never be forgotten rather learn from their experiences.



Bonifacio Ilagan survived Martial Law; he was a student activist when he was jailed as a result for his quest for a free Philippines. His sister Rizalina, disappeared during the Marcos regime and has yet to be found.





Ilagan shares the important lessons from the past that we should never forget and hopefully guide us for a better future.

