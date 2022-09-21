SBS Filipino

Look back: 50 years since the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines

Lagusnilad Underpass murals in Manila, Philippines - 29 Aug 2022

A mural depicts the declaration of Martial Law of former Philippine President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr. while many activists denounce it. As we commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines, let's look at the murals of the Manila City Hall Underpass showcasing the significant events and Philippine history, depicting the heroism of Filipinos. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 21 September 2022 at 1:27pm
By Annalyn Violata, Edinel Magtibay, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

This September 21 marks the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines.

Highlights
  • The Philippines commemorates the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.
  • According to Amnesty International, over 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured, and 3,240 killed between 1972 to 1981.
  • There are lessons from the martial law that can be passed on to the new generation.
LISTEN TO
BALIK-TANAW: MARTIAL LAW image

A series of events and protests are being held today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines.

09:19
A series of events and activities are being held today throughout the Philippines to commemorate the 50th year since the proclamation of martial law.

The then president Ferdinand E. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on September 21, 1972, placing the Philippines under martial law. It lasted from 1972 to 1981.

During this period, freedom of speech was suppressed and numerous human rights were violated. According to Amnesty International, approximately 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured, and 3,240 killed during this period. Several political prisoners, also known as 'desaparecidos', have not yet been found up to this day.

For those who survived and witnessed the rigours of the 14 years that martial law was implemented, the time of dictatorship should never be forgotten rather learn from their experiences.
How three idealistic young ladies survived Martial Law in Malacañang

Bonifacio Ilagan survived Martial Law; he was a student activist when he was jailed as a result for his quest for a free Philippines. His sister Rizalina, disappeared during the Marcos regime and has yet to be found.

Ilagan shares the important lessons from the past that we should never forget and hopefully guide us for a better future.
30 Years after EDSA , lessons we should never forget

"We will continue to fight" - Boni Ilagan

How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
