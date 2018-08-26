Looking for Filipino Community groups in Australia?

You just have to find what really interests you - be it sports, arts, social and civic - and which cause you really want to fit it. Aside from the many Filipino social groups you can find available online like Filomates, there are various Filipino organisations formed in almost all of Australia's state.





If you are looking for kababayans with the same language background as yours, you can turn to Bicolanos Incorporated, Cebuano Association of Australia, Global Ilocanos Australia, Pampaguenos, the Tagalog Association of Australia and the Visayan Association of Australia Inc. to name a few.





And if it interests you to be part of a bigger community as well as serving your kababayans in Australia, there are peak bodies of Filipino Australian organisations in each State that represent the interests and needs of the Filipino Australian community which is under the umbrella organisation Filipino Communities Council of Australia Inc (FILCCA).





Filomates Community celebrates 5 years of friendships and sense of community (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno





Few of the Filomates members (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno





Find a group that interests you the most (Supplied by G. Magno) Source: Supplied by G. Magno





