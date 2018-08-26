Looking for Filipino Community groups in Australia?

SBS Filipino

A sense of belonging with your Pinoy group

Published 26 August 2018
By Dan Villanueva
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Looking for meet fellow Pinoys when you arrive in Australia? Want to be part of a group or community of Filipinos and have that sense of belonging? You can find them in a click of a button.

You just have to find what really interests you - be it sports, arts, social and civic - and which cause you really want to fit it. Aside from the many Filipino social groups you can find available online like Filomates, there are various Filipino organisations formed in almost all of Australia's state.

If you are looking for kababayans with the same language background as yours, you can turn to Bicolanos Incorporated, Cebuano Association of Australia, Global Ilocanos Australia, Pampaguenos, the Tagalog Association of Australia and the Visayan Association of Australia Inc. to name a few.

And if it interests you to be part of a bigger community as well as serving your kababayans in Australia, there are peak bodies of Filipino Australian organisations in each State that represent the interests and needs of the Filipino Australian community which is under the umbrella organisation Filipino Communities Council of Australia Inc (FILCCA).

Filomates Community celebrates 5 years of friendships and sense of community


Few of the Filomates members


Find a group that interests you the most


