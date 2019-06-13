SBS Filipino

Lost and endangered Indigenous voices receive a boost

Indigenous language

From the animated film a-Kuridi, the Groper Source: Wunungu Awara

Published 14 June 2019 at 9:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Greg Dyett, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A project restoring lost or endangered Indigenous languages using 3D animations has received a substantial boost. It's a collaborative effort involving the Monash Indigenous Studies Centre and Indigenous community groups.

