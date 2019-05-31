Lowest paid workers to receive wage rise

SBS Filipino

Published 31 May 2019 at 10:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:42pm
By Gloria Kalache, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Some of the country's lowest paid workers will get a wage rise from the July 1, after a decision by the Fair Work Commission. Unions have welcomed the three per cent increase to wages, or around $21 extra dollars per week, which will benefit more than two million workers. But business groups say the rise will impact negatively on small businesses.

