'Madyik Silya ni Titoy': The adventure begins

Read a story on World Storytelling day. Source: SBS Filipino
Published 23 March 2019 at 9:34am, updated 23 March 2019 at 1:44pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages
Stories can take us anywhere we wish to go. We can also travel through our magical chair. One thing is for sure, a good story must be shared. Read a story and share the adventure on World Storytelling Day.
