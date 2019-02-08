SBS Filipino

Major breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer ultrasound scan

Published 8 February 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 8 February 2019 at 3:48pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Researchers have made a major breakthrough in the treatment of prostate cancer by discovering tumours can be starved of the fuel they need to thrive.

Available in other languages
An Australian study has found cancer cells in the prostate love fatty acids; but by blocking the supply, their growth can be cut in half.

