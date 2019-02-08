Major breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment

An Australian study has found cancer cells in the prostate love fatty acids; but by blocking the supply, their growth can be cut in half.
Prostate cancer ultrasound scan Source: Getty
Researchers have made a major breakthrough in the treatment of prostate cancer by discovering tumours can be starved of the fuel they need to thrive.
