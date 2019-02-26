Major parties commit millions for heart health checks

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Major parties commit millions for heart health checksPlay04:31SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Medicare Source: AAP Image/Dave HuntGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.3MB)Published 26 February 2019 at 11:22am, updated 26 February 2019 at 12:58pmPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Both the federal government and Labor have committed to millions of dollars in funding for heart health checks.Published 26 February 2019 at 11:22am, updated 26 February 2019 at 12:58pmPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesFrom April the 1st, Australians at risk of heart disease can receive a Medicare-funded check-up.Health experts estimate it could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, while saving thousands of lives.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom