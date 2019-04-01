Major reforms shake up private health insurance

Premiums will increase by an average of 3.25 per cent this year, which is above the rate of inflation, and more than wages growth.
Source: AAP
Published 2 April 2019 at 8:19am, updated 2 April 2019 at 8:21am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Major reforms to private health insurance have been introduced, including a new classification system, which divides insurance into four distinct tiers
Published 2 April 2019 at 8:19am, updated 2 April 2019 at 8:21am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share