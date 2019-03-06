Major shift to job automation could be big news in unexpected quarters

The report says a shift towards automation could trigger the next big boom for the nation's economy, but only if our most vulnerable workers are accounted-for during the transition.
Two robots of the Alisys brand seen during the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Photo by Ramon Costa / SOPA Images/Sipa USA). Source: AAP
Published 6 March 2019 at 5:16pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 5:23pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New research has estimated that nearly half the activities in Australian workplaces will start to become automated by the year 2030.
