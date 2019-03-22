SBS Filipino

Manila water supply nears normalcy

water supply is near normalcy

Residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, Manila, queue to water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019. Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Published 22 March 2019 at 2:41pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 4:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Manila Water Company says water supply for 90% of customers have been restored. Despite improvements to water supply, MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco says there is still a need to continue with the building new dams such as the planned Kaliwa dam project in Quezon Province.

