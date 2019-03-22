Manila water supply nears normalcy

Residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, Manila, queue to water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019. Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images
Published 22 March 2019 at 2:41pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 4:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Manila Water Company says water supply for 90% of customers have been restored. Despite improvements to water supply, MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco says there is still a need to continue with the building new dams such as the planned Kaliwa dam project in Quezon Province.
