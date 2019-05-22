SBS Filipino

Marawi City commemorates the anniversary of its siege

SBS Filipino

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines.

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The latest news from Mindanao highlighted the holding of a simple but meaningful commemoration of the second year anniversary of the deadly Marawi City siege on the 23rd of May.

Published 22 May 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom