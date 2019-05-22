Marawi City commemorates the anniversary of its siege

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines. Source: Getty
Published 22 May 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The latest news from Mindanao highlighted the holding of a simple but meaningful commemoration of the second year anniversary of the deadly Marawi City siege on the 23rd of May.
Published 22 May 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share