Massive movie studio takeover could be good for viewers

Published 25 March 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:53pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The entertainment industry has seen a massive shift, with the formation of the world's biggest media company. Disney has acquired 21st Century Fox in a deal worth 71 billion US dollars – and it’s a deal that could mean cheaper fees for viewers at home.
