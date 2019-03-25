Massive movie studio takeover could be good for viewers

SBS Filipino

Scene from 20th Century Fox film Deadpool

Scene from 20th Century Fox film Deadpool Source: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Published 25 March 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:53pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The entertainment industry has seen a massive shift, with the formation of the world's biggest media company. Disney has acquired 21st Century Fox in a deal worth 71 billion US dollars – and it’s a deal that could mean cheaper fees for viewers at home.

