Melbourne-based singer receives her YouTube Silver Play Button, gets million views for OPM covers

Highlights Melbourne-based singer receives a YouTube Silver Play Button for surpassing 100,000 subscribers

Her rendition of OPM hits paved the way for her YouTube success

Some of her YouTube videos are attracting more than a million views

“I still can’t believe I got a YouTube Silver Play button. It’s a big milestone and achievement for me.”





Singer, songwriter and content creator Beloved Abe is still in a state of disbelief upon sharing her digital milestone to SBS Filipino .





Beloved Abe just recently received her YouTube Silver Play Button award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers and is also getting more than a million views for her OPM covers on YouTube.





The 25-year-old artist started uploading YouTube videos in 2012 and is loved by many for her soulful voice.





Her rendition of OPM hits like nobela , tulog na and umuwi ka na baby paved the way for her success in the digital platform attracting millions of views.





“I think the most effective way to gain subscribers is to stick to your branding," Ms Abe shares.

She reveals after hitting 1,000 subscribers, she was able to monetise from her YouTube channel enabling her to save up for her future music production.





Now that most people are into content creating and vlogging, she shares to be successful, one should keep up with his/her niche and develop engaging contents.





"The best way to attract subscribers is to stick to your brand, and focus on your content."











