Melbourne Fringe 2020 celebrating 'Art of the Impossible'

- There are around 200 events at the Melbourne Fringe 2020 happening in and outside Australia
- There will be interactive events delivered to your doorstep
- There are also events created for kids
There will be programs accessible on-line while others will be set up in selected venues
"This year Melbourne Fringe has really achieved the impossible, thanks to the hard work and determination of our artists' Simon Abrahams, Creative Director & CEO, Melbourne Fringe
