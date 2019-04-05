SBS Filipino

Members of Judiciary included in narco list

SBS Filipino

President Rodrigo R Duterte

file photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/King Rodriguez/Public domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2019 at 3:25pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 3:38pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Former Supreme Court Spokesperson Theodore Te admits that several former SC Justices have been named in the narco list; government officials, employees linked to the illegal drug trade. However, Attorney Te says that most of them were included in the initial list published by the President. The Supreme Court will investigate the matter.

Published 5 April 2019 at 3:25pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 3:38pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom