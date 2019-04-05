Members of Judiciary included in narco list

file photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/King Rodriguez/Public domain
Published 5 April 2019 at 3:25pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 3:38pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Former Supreme Court Spokesperson Theodore Te admits that several former SC Justices have been named in the narco list; government officials, employees linked to the illegal drug trade. However, Attorney Te says that most of them were included in the initial list published by the President. The Supreme Court will investigate the matter.
