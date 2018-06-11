Michael Moran: Don't overlook South American countries in World Cup

According to Mr Moran, the favoured teams this year from Europe are Germany, France and Spain. On the other hand, there are high hopes for South American countries, Brazil and Argentina.





Mr Moran shares that Germany, last year’s World Cup champion, continues to be strong due to their lineup which includes players such as Tony Cruz, one of the best midfielders in Europe, Thomas Müller, Sami Khedera, and Mesut Özil.





He believes that Portugal, who won the UEFA Euro 2016 Final against France, and Spain could also prove to be formidable teams this year.





While European teams are expected to dominate the World Cup, Mr Moran believes that South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina should not be discounted. He states that what could possibly occur could be reminiscent of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden when Brazil , the first non-European team to win the World Cup in Europe, took home the trophy.





When it comes to teams who are more likely to win in their own respective groups, Mr Moran chose the following:





Group A – Russia and Uruguay





Group B – Portugal and Spain, the two teams playing the opening game





Group C – Although Australia belongs to this group, Moran believes that France and Denmark are more likely to dominate. Peru could potentially pull an upset.





Group D – Argentina and Croatia





Group E – Brazil and Switzerland





Group F – Germany, and a toss-up between Mexico and Sweden





Group G – Belgium and England





Group H – Poland, and more likely Colombia











