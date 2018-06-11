SBS Filipino

'Mr Football' predicts France as World Cup 2018 winner

SBS Filipino

Pogba Giroud

Elmer Bedia predicts France to win World Cup 2018. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 June 2018 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Louie Tolentino, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the World Cup 2018 kicking off this June 14 in Russia, ‘Mr Football’ Elmer Bedia makes his predictions regarding which teams will more likely be vying for the coveted trophy.

Published 11 June 2018 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Louie Tolentino, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Bedia predicts that while Germany, last year’s winner, continues to be “very compact at the moment”, the likelihood of a back-to-back championship is low. He states that the only country to have garnered this was Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

When it comes to winning the World Cup, Mr Bedia believes that France, the runner up last year, is the top contender this year. He specifically cites Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and French-born Filipino Alphonse Areola, as strong members of the team.

According to Mr Bedia, he picks Australia to be part of the quarter finals due to the efforts of Team Captain Mile Jedinak, and Tim Cahill who is expected to retire after this year. Bedia also adds that one of the team’s biggest asset is new Socceroo coach, Bert van Marwijk, who brought his home country of Netherlands to the 2010 final.

From the other teams in the league, he believes the following will make it to the finals:

Group A – Uruguay

Group B – Spain

Group C – France

Group D – Argentina

Group E – Brazil

Group F – Germany

Group G – Belgium

Group H – Colombia

 

ALSO READ

READ MORE

Talaan ng live na brodkast ng 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Live, libre at isinalin sa wikang Filipino



READ MORE

Filipino football personalities to cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup for SBS Filipino



READ MORE

Mr Football scores more balls for Pinoy kids



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom