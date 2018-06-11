'Mr Football' predicts France as World Cup 2018 winner

Mr Bedia predicts that while Germany, last year’s winner, continues to be “very compact at the moment”, the likelihood of a back-to-back championship is low. He states that the only country to have garnered this was Brazil in 1958 and 1962.





When it comes to winning the World Cup, Mr Bedia believes that France, the runner up last year, is the top contender this year. He specifically cites Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and French-born Filipino Alphonse Areola, as strong members of the team.





According to Mr Bedia, he picks Australia to be part of the quarter finals due to the efforts of Team Captain Mile Jedinak, and Tim Cahill who is expected to retire after this year. Bedia also adds that one of the team’s biggest asset is new Socceroo coach, Bert van Marwijk, who brought his home country of Netherlands to the 2010 final.





From the other teams in the league, he believes the following will make it to the finals:





Group A – Uruguay





Group B – Spain





Group C – France





Group D – Argentina





Group E – Brazil





Group F – Germany





Group G – Belgium





Group H – Colombia











ALSO READ











READ MORE Filipino football personalities to cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup for SBS Filipino







READ MORE Mr Football scores more balls for Pinoy kids





