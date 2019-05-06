SBS Filipino

Milestone reached in restoring reef

SBS Filipino

A diver working on the reef restoration project

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 6 May 2019 at 12:55pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A massive reef restoration project in Southern Australia has reached a new milestone.

Published 6 May 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 6 May 2019 at 12:55pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The project is designed to revive an important marine ecosystem as well as boost regional tourism.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom