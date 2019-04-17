Military intensifies manhunt against Muslim rebels

In other Mindanao news, government troops have launched clearing operations against New People's Army (NPA) in a remote village in Davao del Norte; A pilot of a light spray plane was injured after it crashed in Sultan Kudarat; Two persons were killed after a huge fire gutted down at least 70 houses in a village in Misamis Oriental; and the Department of Agriculture is pushing for the declaration of buko juice as the official energy drink of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa to be hosted by Davao City.



