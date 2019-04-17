Military intensifies manhunt against Muslim rebels

In other Mindanao news, government troops have launched clearing operations against New People's Army (NPA) in a remote village in Davao del Norte; A pilot of a light spray plane was injured after it crashed in Sultan Kudarat; Two persons were killed after a huge fire gutted down at least 70 houses in a village in Misamis Oriental; and the Department of Agriculture is pushing for the declaration of buko juice as the official energy drink of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa to be hosted by Davao City.
Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHEL UMEL
Published 17 April 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:22pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The military has stepped up its operations against the remaining members of the rebel group Maute in the wake of the confirmation on the killing of their leader Owaydah Marohombsar alias Abu Dar in an encounter in Lanao del Sur last month.
