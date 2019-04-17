SBS Filipino

Military intensifies manhunt against Muslim rebels

SBS Filipino

military operations in Mindanao

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHEL UMEL

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:22pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The military has stepped up its operations against the remaining members of the rebel group Maute in the wake of the confirmation on the killing of their leader Owaydah Marohombsar alias Abu Dar in an encounter in Lanao del Sur last month.

Published 17 April 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:22pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In other Mindanao news, government troops have launched clearing operations against New People's Army (NPA) in a remote village in Davao del Norte; A pilot of a light spray plane was injured after it crashed in Sultan Kudarat; Two persons were killed after a huge fire gutted down at least 70 houses in a village in Misamis Oriental; and the Department of Agriculture is pushing for the declaration of buko juice as the official energy drink of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa to be hosted by Davao City.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom