Mindanao mourns the death of two political leaders

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte with late former House Speaker's wife, Rhodora. Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) / KING RODRIGUEZ/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Published 8 May 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 4:55pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Residents of Davao City and Cagayan de Oro are in mourning, former House Speaker Prospero Nograles died on Saturday, 4 May at the age of 71 while former Cagayan de Oro mayor Vicente Emano passed away on Tuesday, May 7 . He was a candidate for vice mayor for the May 13 elections.
Published 8 May 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 4:55pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share