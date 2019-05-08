SBS Filipino

Mindanao mourns the death of two political leaders

President Duterte pays his last respects to former House Speaker Prospero Nograles as he visits the wake at the Heritage Memorial Park

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte with late former House Speaker's wife, Rhodora. Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) / KING RODRIGUEZ/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 4:55pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Residents of Davao City and Cagayan de Oro are in mourning, former House Speaker Prospero Nograles died on Saturday, 4 May at the age of 71 while former Cagayan de Oro mayor Vicente Emano passed away on Tuesday, May 7 . He was a candidate for vice mayor for the May 13 elections.

