Minister's former media advisor fronts court over police raids on AWU

Federal police officers arrive at the offices of the Victorian branch of the AWU in west Melbourne, October 24, 2017. Source: AAP
Published 13 February 2019 at 4:24pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:29pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A government minister's former media adviser has faced court to answer questions about a media-tip off about the AFP raids of union offices in 2017. The Australian Workers Union has launched civil action claiming the raids were politically motivated
