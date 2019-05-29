Mixed reaction to cabinet appointments

Ken Wyatt is the first indigenous Australian to be appointed indigenous affairs minister. Source: AAP
Published 29 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:12pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There's been a mixed reaction to the announcement of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new cabinet. The retirements of several senior ministers has seen existing ministers pick up new jobs, the creation of several new portfolios, promotions for some lesser-known faces and a milestone in Australian political history.
Published 29 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:12pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share