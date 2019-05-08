Morrison, Shorten go head-to-head in final televised debate

At the National Press Club in Canberra, the two men seeking to be Prime Minister went over plenty of talking points, both old and new.
The focus was on Labor policies during the debate. Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2019 at 7:56am, updated 9 May 2019 at 7:59am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the final televised debate before the May 18 federal election.
