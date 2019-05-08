SBS Filipino

Morrison, Shorten go head-to-head in final televised debate

SBS Filipino

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the third Leaders Debate at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The focus was on Labor policies during the debate. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2019 at 7:56am, updated 9 May 2019 at 7:59am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the final televised debate before the May 18 federal election.

Published 9 May 2019 at 7:56am, updated 9 May 2019 at 7:59am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At the National Press Club in Canberra, the two men seeking to be Prime Minister went over plenty of talking points, both old and new.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom