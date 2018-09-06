Moving to regional Australia

And all across Australia, programs are created to attract migrants to regional areas.
Tamworth is a large regional city in NSW with an estimated population around 43,000 with over 80 different nationalities. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac
Published 6 September 2018 at 1:37pm, updated 6 September 2018 at 1:39pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Moving to the country can offer more affordable housing and better job opportunities while fostering community. Image: Tamworth Family – Lisa Maree Williams(Getty Images)
Published 6 September 2018 at 1:37pm, updated 6 September 2018 at 1:39pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share